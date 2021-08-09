Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed ambassador of Belgium (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.9

Trend:

Head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Belgian Ambassador Michel Peetermans on 9 August, the ministry’s press service told Trend.

According to the press service, Bayramov congratulated Peetermans on his appointment and wished him success in his work.

The minister positively assessed the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as the existence of a broad agenda of cooperation between the two countries.

He also spoke about the mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Besides, the minister informed the new ambassador about the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the position of the international community in this regard, the 2020 Karabakh war, the situation in the region after the signing of the trilateral statement [between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia’s prime minister to end the war], the scale of destruction in Azerbaijani territories [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the war], as well as the restoration and reconstruction work carried out there.

The ambassador thanking Bayramov for the reception and satisfaction with the appointment to Azerbaijan emphasized successful development of relations between the two countries, and also touched upon the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium in the economic, trade, commercial and educational spheres, stressed the importance of mutual exchange of students.

The parties discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as their cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest.