Artillery Units of Azerbaijan Army conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14
Trend:
According to the combat training plan for 2021, the Rocket and Artillery formations of the Azerbaijan Army conduct live-fire exercises, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.
During the exercises, Artillery Units reach concentration areas, take firing positions and conduct combat firing.
Latest
Gov't of Georgia intends to assist in the generation of $1 billion from wine exports in next 10 years - PM Garibashvili