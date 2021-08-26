Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulate First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26
Trend:
Members of the Azerbaijan national gymnastics team have congratulated First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday, Trend reports.
The athletes expressed their gratitude for the care and support, which resulted in the excellent conditions created for gymnasts in Azerbaijan.
Trend presents the congratulatory video message.
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva greatly contributes to ensuring interethnic, interreligious understanding in Azerbaijan - former ISESCO director general