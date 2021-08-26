Azerbaijan's First VP attends inauguration of educational institutions in Baku's Khazar district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the inauguration of the Suleyman Rustam Gymnasium with a focus on foreign languages, in the Mardakan settlement on August 26, Trend reports.

The first vice-president also attended the opening of the newly built dormitory complex of the special boarding school №12 in the Shuvelan settlement, the reconstructed kindergarten №229 in the Buzovna settlement, Khazar district.