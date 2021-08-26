We must be more active in conveying truth about Second Karabakh War to world community - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Trend:

We must be more active in conveying the truth about the Second Karabakh War to the world community, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled and heroes of the Patriotic War in Absheron district, Trend reports.

"Today, in the months that have passed since the war, a completely different atmosphere prevails at our meetings with the families of martyrs and veterans of the Karabakh war. Whereas in previous years we always paid tribute to the memory of our martyrs and promised to take revenge for them, today we can proudly say that we did not leave the blood of our martyrs unavenged, we have restored justice, we have driven the enemy our of our lands and inscribed our name in the history of the world as a victorious nation. Today, great work is being done and should be done to perpetuate the memory of the martyrs of the first and second Karabakh wars and to keep them in our hearts. The provision of the families of martyrs and Karabakh war veterans with housing was one of the key directions of our policy, and this is still the case today. At the same time, of course, this process will last for a certain time because this problem will be completely eliminated in the near future. At the same time, we must be more active in conveying the truth about the Second Karabakh War to the world community. This topic must also be in the forefront of education of our youth. Because our victory in the Second Karabakh War, in the Patriotic War is a historic victory for us," the head of state said.