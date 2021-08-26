Armenia is hiding its losses, they have at least 7,000-8,000 casualties - President Aliyev

Politics 26 August 2021 21:52 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Trend:

Armenia is hiding its losses. However, according to the accurate information we have, they have at least 7,000-8,000 casualties, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled and heroes of the Patriotic War in Absheron district, Trend reports.

“The number of martyrs could have been higher if we had not taken this factor into account when planning our operations. Therefore, compared to the Armenian army, our losses are quite small. It is true that Armenia is hiding its losses. However, according to the accurate information we have, they have at least 7,000-8,000 casualties. As a result of ongoing search operations in the liberated lands alone, the bodies of more than 1,600 Armenian occupiers have been found. Here, too, Azerbaijan shows humanism. After the First Karabakh War, we had about 4,000 missing people. The Armenians did not return their bodies to us. However, we are doing this guided by the most sublime signs and principles of humanism. When we planned all our operations, we watched their progress. We watched them live. We know that the enemy has lost at least 7,000-8,000 people. Azerbaijan has lost about 3,000 people, and this is given the fact that we were conducting a counterattack. There were five to six defensive lines, there were large engineering fortifications, the natural terrain was unfavorable for us. It is understandable how much we thought about people's health and survival, and we achieved this,” the head of state said.

