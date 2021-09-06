Azerbaijani president awards cultural worker Farah Aliyeva with Shohrat order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.6

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding Shohrat order to Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora Issues, Multiculturalism and Religion of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan for her merits in the development of Azerbaijani culture and fruitful work in the civil service on September 6, Trend reports.