Foundation of Patriotic War Memorial Complex, Museum of Victory will be laid today - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27

Trend:

The foundation of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Museum of Victory will be laid today, Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance, Trend reports.

“Exactly one year ago, Armenia committed a military provocation against Azerbaijan and fired on our battle positions and residential areas. As a result of this cowardly shooting, our civilians and servicemen were killed in the first hours. In response to this bloody crime, the Azerbaijani Army launched a large-scale counter-offensive on my order and won a complete victory in the second Karabakh war which lasted 44 days. On 2 December last year, by my order, 27 September was declared the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan. Today, we bow once again to the memory of our heroic martyrs who died in the second Karabakh war and ask Allah to rest their souls in peace. We will forever keep our martyrs in our hearts. At the same time, the foundation of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Museum of Victory will be laid today. This is also an issue that was resolved by my order in December last year. A magnificent monument in honor of the heroes of the second Karabakh war will be erected in Baku, in one of the most beautiful places of our city. I must also say that a minute of silence will be declared across the country at 12 o'clock today,” President Aliyev said.

“The second Karabakh war is our glorious history. This victory will go down in history forever. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have restored our territorial integrity by crushing the enemy army in 44 days. I have repeatedly said that the Azerbaijani people will never come to terms with the occupation. I have repeatedly said that we will return our lands at any cost. I have repeatedly said that if the enemy does not leave our lands of its own free will, we will expel them from our lands, and this is exactly what happened. We did not come to terms with the defeat in the first Karabakh war, gathered strength, mobilized all our forces, strengthened our army, invigorated the country's economy, enhanced the authority of our country, and honorably fulfilled our historic mission. We have expelled the enemy from our lands and restored justice and international law. We have restored our national dignity. Today, the people of Azerbaijan live as victorious people. Today, the Azerbaijani state lives as a victorious state. From now on, we will forever live as a victorious nation and a victorious state,” the head of state said.