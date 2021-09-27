National flag of Azerbaijan illuminated on highest tower of Indonesia (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:
The National Flag of Azerbaijan was illuminated in Jakarta, Indonesia, on the Gama Tower, the country's tallest tower, Trend reports via Twitter publication of Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia.
As a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who heroically fought during the 44-day second Karabakh war and raised the Azerbaijani flag on the liberated lands, as well as to the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Remembrance Day is celebrated on September 27.
The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Latest
Commander of Azerbaijani Special Forces meets with war veterans on occasion of anniversary of second Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan achieves historical success due to strong will and far-sighted policy of President Ilham Aliyev - Ambassador of Uzbekistan
CITY College, University of York Europe Campus holds seminar on "Gamification: The Contemporary Way to Engage Employees and Customers" in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
Turkey's deputy national defense minister on visit in Azerbaijan to pay respect to martyrs of Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva join march to pay tribute to memory of Azerbaijani martyrs of second Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO)