Azerbaijan restored historical justice following Patriotic War - Presidential Administration rep

After the historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan has resolved the 30-year conflict, restored its territorial integrity, as well as historical justice, Trend reports, referring to the statement of Saadat Yusifova, deputy head of the Department for work with NGOs and Communications of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, who said this at the presentation of the book "Memory", and the Memorial.az website.

Over the last year we have witnessed a radical change in how the renewed Azerbaijan is seen abroad, the collapse of stereotypes regarding the country and its people, the discovery of a completely new Azerbaijan by the world, she said.

"The historic speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the 76th sessions of the UN is a call for justice as a universal principle, a message that every Azerbaijani thinks about and wants to convey to the whole world," Yusifova said.

"Armenia's attempts during the conflict to maintain the status quo and strengthen the occupation, to change the format and essence of negotiations over the past two years of the conflict, the absence of sanctions against this country and its impunity for many years, the provocations that it committed from July through August 2020, led to a new large-scale attack by Armenia on Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020," she said.

"In response, Azerbaijan, using its right to self-defense, embodied in Article 51 of the UN Charter, resolved the 30-year conflict by military and political means, restoring its territorial integrity and historical justice. The conflict is in the past," she added.

Azerbaijan has independently ensured the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, she noted.

"This is probably the first case in the world since the creation of the UN. In order to prevent the use of double standards and a selective approach in the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, there is a need to join efforts to create a new mechanism for their implementation," she added.

"Armenia, on the basis of international law and the UN Charter, should be held accountable for military aggression against Azerbaijan and other serious crimes," Yusifova stressed.

