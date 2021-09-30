UN to render humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

The Social Services Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) signed an agreement "On donation of main aid / non-food items", the ministry told Trend on Sept. 30.

The document was signed by chairman of the agency Vugar Behbudov and UNHCR representative in Azerbaijan Guido Ambroso.

Behbudov stressed at the signing ceremony that the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev last year gained a historic victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, putting an end to the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, which lasted almost 30 years, during just 44 days.

“The Armenian Armed Forces, having suffered defeat on the battlefield, shelled Azerbaijani cities and districts far from the front line by using various types of weapons, including missiles, as a result of which civilians died, huge damage was inflicted to the infrastructure facilities and civilians,” Behbudov added.

The UNHCR will render humanitarian assistance to the Azerbaijani families who have suffered from the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces.

For this purpose, non-food aid will be distributed as support from the UNHCR among the families affected as a result of the Armenian aggression living in Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Goranboy districts and Ganja city in October.

The Social Services Agency will work on the delivery of humanitarian aid to the families and control this sphere.

In turn, Ambroso stressed that the current humanitarian aid greatly differs from that previously rendered in terms of its volume.

The process of transferring humanitarian aid to the families in the form of non-food items worth $738,000 will be strictly controlled.