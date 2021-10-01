Working Group on environmental issues held regular meeting in liberated lands of Azerbaijan (UPDATE-2)

Details added, second version posted 09:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, was held, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by special representatives of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha and in the liberated part of Aghdam, representatives of the ministries of ecology and natural resources, economy, emergency situations, the Karabakh Revival Fund.

The meeting participants were informed about the comprehensive monitoring carried out in the liberated territories to assess the radioecological and ecological situation, including the control of pollution of transboundary rivers.

It was noted that the work carried out by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in connection with the assessment of damage to the environment and natural resources as a result of the occupation was completed. The investigation materials were sent to the General Prosecutor's Office.

Also, the meeting participants were informed about the work on the restoration of the forest fund, carried out in the liberated territories.

Furthermore, it was noted that, within the framework of cooperation with the Ministry of Forestry and Agriculture of Turkey, work was launched in the Jabrail region to create a forest park of the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood, an Educational and Educational Center and a nursery.

The representative of the Karabakh Revival Fund informed the members of the working group about the memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Fund.

It is noted that the document provides for cooperation in the field of elimination of damage to the environment in the liberated territories and restoration work. The purpose of the memorandum is to contribute to the return of the population to the region and its development, to carry out joint measures to restore the ecological balance and natural objects in the liberated lands.

It is also reported that the working group on environmental issues works in close coordination and exchanges information with other working groups of the Interdepartmental Center.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by order of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is headed by the head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.