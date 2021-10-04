Azerbaijani president lays foundation of "Araz Valley economic zone" industrial park
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Jabrayil district (liberated on Armenian occupation) on October 4, Trend reports.
The president laid foundation of "Araz Valley economic zone" industrial park to be created in East Zangazur economic region.
