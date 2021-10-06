Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, appoints new one
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Oct.6 on the appointment of Latif Gandilov to the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan.
Earlier, President Aliyev signed an order to recall Hidayat Orujov from this post.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We are planning jointly working with EU to expand geography of our gas supplies - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan improving work of Central Command Post and Satellite Communications Control Center (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan actively restoring its liberated territories - Chief Rabbi of Baku Religious Community of European Jews
Armenians polluted internal rivers of Azerbaijan during occupation – director of hydrometeorological research center