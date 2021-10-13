Commander of Land Forces of Azerbaijani Army leaves for Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

At the invitation of the Commander of the Land Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, General of the Army Musa Avsever, Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Land Forces of the Azerbaijani Army, Major General Anvar Afandiyev, left for Turkey, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On October 14, Afandiyev will take part in the 'Day of High-Level Observers' event as part of the Eurasian Peace - 2021 exercises in Istanbul.