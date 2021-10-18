Azerbaijan sees no effective steps from Armenia in opening transport links - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

One of the main issues of the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020, is the opening of communications between the two countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

The minister made the remark at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

“Azerbaijan comes out with a constructive position on this issue. But we do not see any effective steps from the Armenian side,” Bayramov said.

Bayramov noted that the lack of a concrete result in the ongoing negotiations is regrettable.

“We consider the delay in the process to be the wrong approach. Azerbaijan is waiting for more concrete steps. Although the Armenian political leadership has recently given some positive messages, no effective steps have been taken so far,” the minister stressed.