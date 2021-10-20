David Babayan on private visit in Moscow - Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

David Babayan, who positions himself as "Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh", is in Moscow on a private visit, Trend reports citing the statement of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

As the statement reads, due to the dissemination in some Armenian media of rumors of Babayan visiting Russia 'on a working visit' and his meetings with the political communities of Russia, the embassy appealed to the relevant structures of Russia.

“According to the information received from the Russian side, the Embassy said that this trip was private, and is considered unofficial. And at the same time, no political consultations with this person were held,” the statement says.

The embassy noted that the replication of such messages in the Armenian media is provocative and aims to mislead public opinion and cast a shadow on the successfully developing Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation.