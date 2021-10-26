Turkish president's current visit to Azerbaijan is another step towards strengthening bilateral ties - administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The current visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan is another step towards strengthening bilateral ties, the president’s administration told Trend on Oct.26.

This is the third visit of the president to Azerbaijan since its victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War [liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation], the administration reminded.

“President Erdogan will attend the opening of the Fuzuli International Airport, which is extremely important for the economic development of the region. Azerbaijan and Turkey are doing their best to improve the well-being of the region's population and strengthen its economy," the administration said.

Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan, stressed the administration.