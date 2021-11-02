Russia holds tenth meeting of joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission

Politics 2 November 2021 20:16 (UTC+04:00)
Russia holds tenth meeting of joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

The tenth meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission was held in Russia’s Pyatigorsk city on October 27-28, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry told Trend .

The issues related to the continuation of the demarcation process of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation were discussed at the meeting and the work plan of the commission for 2022 was approved.

The sides announced the full implementation of the work plan of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission for 2021.

The next meeting of the commission is planned to be held on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The date of the meeting will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Israel, Bahrain prime ministers meet in Glasgow
Israel, Bahrain prime ministers meet in Glasgow
Pfizer expects COVID-19 vaccine sales of $29 bln in 2022
Pfizer expects COVID-19 vaccine sales of $29 bln in 2022
Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles over software communication error
Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles over software communication error
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss activity of working group for restoration of communications in South Caucasus Politics 20:25
Russia holds tenth meeting of joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission Politics 20:16
Only external reasons cause inflation in Azerbaijan - Gazprombank Economy 20:03
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan launches tender for technical vendor support Tenders 20:03
Iran sees increase in issuance of loans by Post Bank of Iran Finance 19:39
Georgia records significant decrease in FDIs – PMC Georgia 19:24
Azerbaijan discovers drug crops in liberated lands - prosecutor general Society 18:56
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:49
Azerbaijan confirms 2,178 more COVID-19 cases, 2,010 recoveries Society 18:44
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port down Transport 18:33
Amnesty act to cover over 15,000 people in Azerbaijan Politics 18:29
Azerbaijan to annouce amnesty for several prisoners due to Victory Day Politics 18:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 3 Oil&Gas 18:17
Iran sees increase in loaded/unloaded cargo in Shahid Rajee port Transport 18:17
Eni reveals oil and gas production data for regions Oil&Gas 18:07
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 import of Turkish cars increases Turkey 17:43
Eni’s liquids production down in Europe Oil&Gas 17:42
Israel, Bahrain prime ministers meet in Glasgow Israel 17:41
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port soars Transport 17:41
Pfizer expects COVID-19 vaccine sales of $29 bln in 2022 US 17:38
Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles over software communication error US 17:36
Number of operating business entities in Uzbekistan steadily growing Uzbekistan 17:36
Turkmenistan to join treaty on establishing Global Green Growth Institute Turkmenistan 17:33
India's target of 500 GW renewable energy by 2030 significant contribution to climate ... Other News 17:31
Iran’s IAC shares data on cargo transportation via Iranian airports Transport 17:31
Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to fall in Iran Finance 17:30
Five More Countries Recognise India's Covid Vaccination Certificate Other News 17:23
Developed Nations Failed To Meet Yearly $100 Billion Support Goal: Minister At COP 26 Other News 17:21
Denmark, UK to invest $130 bln by 2030 to fight climate change Europe 17:19
Eni reduces gas production in Europe Oil&Gas 17:18
Azerbaijan organizes business training in Zangilan within ‘Smart Village’ project (PHOTO) Economy 17:12
Volume of Turkmen oil moved through Russia’s Transneft in 10M2021 revealed Oil&Gas 17:01
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Istanbul port in 9M2021 Turkey 16:49
Azerbaijan to consider declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day Politics 16:46
Powers of Azerbaijan Investment Holding expanded - presidential decree Economy 16:42
Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 11 Armenian servicemen found on its liberated lands Politics 16:41
Novavax-Serum institute vaccine gets emergency use approval in Indonesia Other News 16:30
Georgia shares data on its most exported goods to Azerbaijan Georgia 16:26
Azerbaijan discloses number of restored buildings damaged by Armenians in Tartar (PHOTO) Society 16:22
Azerbaijan increases imports of steel from Turkey Turkey 16:18
Kazakhstan's insurance companies scale up their assets in 9M2021 Kazakhstan 16:17
Russian company working to back paper production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:14
Kazakhstan sees increase in liabilities of insurance companies Kazakhstan 16:05
Kremlin urges not to rush to conclusions about need for OPEC+ to increase oil output Russia 16:01
Kazakhstan discloses volumes of total assets of banking sector Finance 15:59
Azerbaijan's SMBDA opens tender for financing research projects Economy 15:53
bp’s total assets grow significantly Oil&Gas 15:51
Iran records increase in load/unload operations in Imam Khomeini port Transport 15:51
MasterCard says e-commerce payments in Azerbaijan increase Economy 15:42
Kazakhstan increases manufacturing of oil equipment Business 15:39
SOCAR Gas Georgia increases gas tariffs Georgia 15:37
Revenues of Iran's petrochemical sector to increase Oil&Gas 15:35
Russia records another 39,008 coronavirus cases, lowest daily number in a week Russia 15:16
Azerbaijani cashback credit cards to be accepted in Turkey from mid-2022 Economy 15:12
MasterCard cards support Apple Pay in Azerbaijan Economy 15:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 2 Society 15:08
Unibank and Leobank Bring Apple Pay to Customers Society 15:07
Iran's Sefid-Dasht Steel Company boosts sponge iron production Business 15:07
Kazakhstan records decline in volume of overdue loans for September 2021 Kazakhstan 14:55
Kazakhstan notes growing demand for energy resources Oil&Gas 14:36
India signs $40 million project with World Bank to enhance health systems in Meghalaya Other News 14:30
India to launch mega-vaccination drive today against Covid-19 Other News 14:26
Japan to help modernize Uzbekistan's cotton and fertilizer industries Uzbekistan 14:11
bp gets back to profit from joint ventures Oil&Gas 14:02
Azerbaijan eyes launching mobile POS terminals ICT 13:53
Russia’s Astrakhan considers opening business center in Azerbaijan Transport 13:51
bp gains replacement cost profit from oil production & operations Oil&Gas 13:46
bp sees decrease in capital expenditure Oil&Gas 13:32
Iran sees increases in foreign trade Business 13:24
Azerbaijan discloses amount of urgent bonuses to persons fighting COVID-19 Society 13:05
Azerbaijan's Nar mobile operator to continue upgrading its sale, service centers in 2022 ICT 13:02
Nar’s 4G users continue to surge Society 12:45
Russia to feature cutting-edge Checkmate fighter at Dubai Airshow Russia 12:41
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Antalya port in 9M2021 Turkey 12:36
Cargo movements in Iranian ports growing Transport 12:34
Azerbaijan interested in purchasing fighter jets from Pakistan Politics 12:32
'Turkic World' presented in Istanbul through organization of Turkey's Presidential Administration - Albayrak Media Group (VIDEO) Politics 12:31
Passenger transportation via Iranian airports increases Transport 12:30
Bank Respublika Brings Apple Pay to Customers Finance 12:12
Azerbaijan launches Apple Pay payment system Economy 12:07
EBRD stands ready to help Azerbaijan boost investment in green economy (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:05
Georgia ends up with expired AstraZeneca vaccine due to low demand Georgia 12:02
Newly appointed US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State to pay visit to Azerbaijan Politics 11:54
Israeli auto-tech co Autobrains raises $101m Israel 11:52
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports up Transport 11:49
Azerbaijan's Nar mobile operator unveils funds allocated for social projects ICT 11:48
Oil prices may be nearing three-digit level Oil&Gas 11:44
Iranian airlines resume flights to Georgia Georgia 11:37
Kazakhstan to resume regular flights to India Transport 11:36
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 11:35
India will reach net-zero emissions by 2070, PM Modi says at COP26 as he promises ‘panchamrit’ Other News 11:34
Uzbekistan shares data on changes of prices for real estate Uzbekistan 11:33
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's Goydara village (VIDEO) Politics 11:32
Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acquisition Europe 11:31
Big money should be spent on Iran’s oil, gas sectors - minister Oil&Gas 11:31
Baku Higher Oil School, Bogazici University sign Memorandum of Understanding (PHOTO) Society 11:28
SpaceX sets up subsidiary in India, plans to apply for licence Other News 11:24
Value of Turkey's export of leather goods to Kazakhstan surges Turkey 11:17
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 2 Georgia 11:14
Uzbekistan reveals changes in prices of construction materials for 9M2021 Uzbekistan 11:13
All news