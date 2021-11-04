Global Baku Forum is important step in fight against consequences of COVID-19 – Erdogan (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:32

The Global Baku Forum titled “The World after COVID-19” is an important step in the fight against the consequences of the pandemic, which has been poisoning people's lives for a year and a half, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his appeal to the participants of the forum, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

"We all want the COVID-19 pandemic to end as soon as possible. From this point of view, the current forum is of particular importance," the appeal says.

The appeal was read by the Former Prime Minister of Turkey, former Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), MP Binali Yildirim.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.