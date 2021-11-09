European Union stands with Azerbaijan, Armenian and the region - Special rep
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9
Trend:
The European Union stands with Azerbaijan, Armenia and the region, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said, Trend reports citing Klaar’s Twitter.
Klaar noted that today we remember all who were killed and suffered during more than 30 years of Karabakh conflict.
“Outstanding issues should be resolved to allow progress toward comprehensive and durable peace for the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan to move forward, together. The European Union stands with you and the region,” he added.
