Revived Shusha is center that glorified Azerbaijan - Russian military expert
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15
Trend:
The revived Shusha is the center that glorified Azerbaijan, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko said during the "Problems of strengthening peace in the Caucasian region" press conference, following the Russian-Azerbaijani conference in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.
Korotchenko also noted that thanks to the work of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, cultural and architectural centers have been restored in Shusha.
"The speed of construction of the Fuzuli International Airport is worthy of entry into the Guinness Book of Records. In less than a year, such an infrastructure facility has been built, infrastructure capable of receiving aircraft of all classes," he said.
