Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministries discussed situation in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

On November 15, in Istanbul, consultations were held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Sedat Onal, Trend reports citing Russian MFA.

The parties discussed a wide range of topical issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

In the context of the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, the importance of the consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 was noted.

The urgency of launching in the near future a regional consultative mechanism for the South Caucasus "3+3" (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia plus Russia, Turkey, Iran) was underlined.