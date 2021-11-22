Al Jazeera TV channel broadcasts report from Azerbaijan’s liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

The Al-Jazeera TV channel broadcasted a report on the restoration work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the international airport in Fuzuli, Trend reports on Nov. 22.

According to the information, in the report of the correspondent of the TV channel Sinem Koseoglu, a resident of Fuzuli, teacher Zamin Khaziyev spoke about the work of schools in this district liberated from occupation.

In an interview with the TV channel, the chairman of the board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, and the manager of the Fuzuli international airport, Zaur Gasimov informed about the construction and reconstruction work carried out in Karabakh, including the construction of highways and an airport.

The report also shows de-mining work in the liberated territories. It was emphasized that the Azerbaijani government plans to clear the territories mined by Armenians in a short time and return the former IDPs to their native lands.