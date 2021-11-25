Azerbaijani FM, Special Rep of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office hold video conference meeting (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 20:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a video conference meeting with Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Annika Soder, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Bayramov informed Soder about the current security situation in the region, the issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, including the measures taken by Azerbaijan in connection with the opening of transport routes in the region.

Bayramov added that Azerbaijan voices the position of ensuring long-term peace in the region and is ready to start the process of delimitation with Armenia on the basis of the principles of international law, but there is no response from Armenia yet.

In turn, Soder stressed that, as a representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, she supports regional cooperation in South Caucasus.

The sides discussed the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE.