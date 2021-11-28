Azerbaijan's achievements highly appreciated by international institutions - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28

Azerbaijan's achievements are highly appreciated by the international institutions. The Davos World Economic Forum report ranks Azerbaijan in the 10th place for the long-term government strategy and 5th in the world in terms of the leadership's commitment to reform, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

“Again, according to the Davos report - Azerbaijan ranks the 2nd for electricity supply to the population, 11th for efficiency of railroad services, 12th for efficiency of air transportation services, 25th for efficiency of seaport services, and 27th for quality of road infrastructure,” the head of state said.