Azerbaijan to hold meeting of Parliamentary Network of NAM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

A meeting of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2022, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, the founding meeting of the Parliamentary Network of the NAM was held in accordance with the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement in Madrid (Spain) within the framework of the ongoing 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

It is reported that Speaker of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova chaired the meeting.

At the meeting, which was attended by speakers, vice-speakers and deputies of parliaments of the countries participating in the NAM, the Parliamentary Network was established, which marks a new page in the history of the movement and serves to develop inter-parliamentary ties.

The heads of the delegations of the countries participating in the NAM, speaking at the event, highly appreciated this important initiative of Azerbaijan as the chairman of the movement, emphasized their active participation in the work of the network.

Following the meeting, the Madrid Declaration was unanimously adopted. The document highlights the forthcoming contribution of the established Parliamentary Network to the activities of the movement and the functions that it will perform. It is also noted that the next meeting of the Parliamentary Network will be held in Azerbaijan in 2022.