Turkish President Erdogan holds phone talks with President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Nov. 30.
Erdogan expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani counterpart in connection with the death of servicemen as a result of a helicopter crash, wished patience to the family members of those killed in the crash and speedy recovery to the wounded.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to President Erdogan for condolences.
