Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prosecutor General talks investigation, following helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

The investigation group, created in connection with the crash of a military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service in Khizi district, was transferred under management of Sanan Pashayev, First Deputy Prosecutor General Elchin Mammadov said, Trend reports on Nov. 30.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.