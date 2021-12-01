BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

The helicopter crash in Azerbaijan broke our hearts, Selcuk Bayraktar, technical director of the Turkish Baykar Makina company and creator of “Bayraktar” UAVs, said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"We sincerely share the grief of Azerbaijan," he said.

"May the Almighty rest the souls of our heroically perished martyrs. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," said Bayraktar.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.