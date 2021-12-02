Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Cavushoglu, Blinken discuss situation in Azerbaijan and Armenia
Cavushoglu, Blinken discuss situation in Azerbaijan and Armenia
Armenia found itself in complete military-political isolation even within CSTO - Russian military expert
Armenia found itself in complete military-political isolation even within CSTO - Russian military expert
Putin discusses results of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Security Council
Putin discusses results of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Security Council
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
EU supports measures to establish long-term peace in South Caucasus - EU High Representative Politics 14:40
Energy efficiency needs to be tackled by all stakeholders – Azerbaijan’s deputy energy minister Oil&Gas 14:36
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 2 Society 14:35
Bakcell subscribers now have the opportunity to renew "Asan Imza" via SMS Economy 14:35
Unprecedented opportunities for peace available in South Caucasus - Turkish FM Politics 14:31
Iran increases import of wheat Business 14:30
Azerbaijani Air Force Bayraktar drones make training flights (VIDEO) Society 14:26
US, UK’s ambassadors visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO) Politics 14:22
Azerbaijan, CAREC to create Green Energy Alliance concept Oil&Gas 14:20
Crucial to correctly and fully inform public about major investigation processes – aide to Azerbaijani President Politics 14:11
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port declines Transport 14:08
OSCE fully supports possible development of ties among South Caucasus countries - Chairperson-in-Office Politics 14:05
Azerbaijan's monetary base increases for 11M2021 Finance 14:01
Azerbaijan raised mine threat issue before int'l community – president’s assistant Politics 13:56
It is necessary to minimize references to Armenian media – assistant to Azerbaijani President Politics 13:54
Situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border is stable - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 13:53
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 13:52
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at Aliaga port for 10M2021 Turkey 13:51
Sustainable peace is required to build culture – Azerbaijani minister Society 13:36
Azerbaijani people always call for peace - assistant to President Politics 13:29
Azerbaijan Banks Association, VISA talk strategic plans Finance 13:29
Azerbaijan shares data on mine accidents for Nov. 2021 Society 13:24
British Council and the ADA University are bringing together entrepreneurs and students for a #mycreativespark forum (PHOTO) Society 13:20
Number of rules prevent Iran from exporting minerals, mining products - TPOI Business 13:17
Number of industrial enterprises launched in Iran grows Business 13:08
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 electricity export increases Oil&Gas 13:08
Azerbaijan's Express-C auctions its bonds through Baku Stock Exchange Finance 13:04
Azerbaijani Customs Committee exceeds forecast for transfers to state budget in 11M2021 Finance 13:02
Uzbek and Russian companies to use new technologies for production of high-octane gasoline Uzbekistan 13:00
Israeli startups raised $2.8b in November Israel 12:54
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulations to head of UAE Politics 12:54
OPEC+ weighs output policy as Omicron fears hammer prices Oil&Gas 12:52
We see opportunity for young generation of Azerbaijan, Armenia to find common language – president’s assistant Politics 12:42
Azerbaijan known for its cultural diversity - head of International Fund for Turkic Culture and Heritage Society 12:32
SOCAR reveals volume of oil supply via Baku-Novorossiysk Oil&Gas 12:28
Sustainable peace needed to restore Azerbaijan's destroyed cultural heritage – minister Society 12:27
Peace can only be achieved through dialogue - International Dialogue Center (PHOTO) Society 12:25
Sustainable peace requires continuous effort - UN High Representative Politics 12:25
Azerbaijan becomes center for different religions, cultures, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - FFEU (PHOTO) Politics 12:13
Azerbaijan waited 30 years for UNESCO to talk about country's destroyed cultural heritage - president's assistant (PHOTO) Politics 11:54
Azerbaijan to be praised for its efforts towards greater appreciation of peace building - ICESCO Director General Politics 11:48
Azerbaijan hosts Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 Society 11:42
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects Business 11:42
Azerbaijan discloses oil exports to India over 10M2021 Economy 11:41
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to Portugal revealed Oil&Gas 11:40
S.Korea hits new COVID-19 record, halts quarantine exemptions to block Omicron Other News 11:29
Azerbaijan reveals oil exports to Germany in 10M2021 Oil&Gas 11:19
Number of passenger planes received by Iran’s Persian Gulf International Airport soars Business 11:18
Iran unveils data on projects to be launched, based on pre-agreed foreign investments Business 11:17
Baku Book Center hosts book presentation of writer Charlie MacKesy, translated into Azerbaijani (PHOTO) Society 11:11
Canadian Condor Petroleum to convert Kazakhstan’s freight locomotive fleet to run on LNG Oil&Gas 11:07
Uzbekhydroenergo JSC’s program to support decarbonisation in Uzbekistan – Fitch Ratings Uzbekistan 11:02
Iran records increase in cargo movements at Khorramshahr port Transport 10:48
Azerbaijan reveals number of streets in Baku named after martyrs of second Karabakh war (Exclusive) Society 10:47
Preventive maintenance of substation conducted at SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal Oil&Gas 10:43
President Ilham Aliyev receives president of Turkish Council of Higher Education (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:35
Azerbaijan's Central Bank increases its foreign exchange reserves since early 2021 Finance 10:31
Heydar Aliyev Foundation completes restoration of Catholic Church of Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku (PHOTO) Society 10:30
First known UAE case of Omicron variant detected in fully vaccinated traveller Arab World 10:23
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 1 Uzbekistan 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 2 Finance 10:13
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:08
Azerbaijan elected member of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict Politics 10:07
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 2 Finance 09:54
Oil rises as investors focus on OPEC+ decision amid growing Omicron fears Oil&Gas 09:48
Azerbaijan announces new auctions on state property facilities Economy 09:47
US to strengthen travel restrictions US 08:50
IAEA says Iran begun using advanced centrifuge at Fordow Nuclear Program 08:29
Iran, Russia to speed up construction of International North-South Corridor Business 08:00
Uzbekistan tightens quarantine measures for people coming from Germany, UK and 9 other countries Uzbekistan 07:45
Georgian PM invited to Eastern Partnership Summit Georgia 07:41
Ireland reports first case of Omicron variant Europe 07:14
Amazon invests in 274 renewable energy projects globally Other News 06:22
World Bank backs using $280 mln in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan Other News 05:31
Cavushoglu, Blinken discuss situation in Azerbaijan and Armenia Politics 04:54
Alec Baldwin on fatal movie set shooting; ‘I didn't pull the trigger’ Other News 04:34
Afghanistan's GDP likely to drop 20 pct in one year: UN Other News 03:59
UAE reports its first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron Arab World 03:11
Moderna exec says company could have Omicron booster ready in March Other News 02:32
UN says international migration rose last year despite Covid-19 impact Other News 01:53
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 01:11
Bennett declares ‘Yamam’ Israel’s national counterterrorism force Israel 00:34
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC Economy 00:01
Four injured after old WWII aircraft bomb explodes in Munich - police Europe 1 December 23:38
1st US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified - Fauci US 1 December 23:04
OPEC can elect new secretary general in January 2022 — source Other News 1 December 22:36
President Erdogan talks bilateral relations with Crown Prince of UAE Turkey 1 December 21:58
Georgia to receive special PCR tests to detect new Omicron variant of coronavirus Georgia 1 December 21:35
Qatar Airways to launch flights to Uzbekistan from Jan 17, 2022 Uzbekistan 1 December 21:31
Iran military clashes with armed men on Afghan border Iran 1 December 21:19
Armenia found itself in complete military-political isolation even within CSTO - Russian military expert Armenia 1 December 20:59
Net foreign assets in Azerbaijan grow for 10M2021 Finance 1 December 20:59
New geopolitical situation in region opens way for Azerbaijan’s further development - ambassador Politics 1 December 20:37
Ambassador of Kazakhstan expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to helicopter crash Politics 1 December 20:21
Azerbaijan working on reconstruction railway line which is part of Zangazur corridor (PHOTO) Economy 1 December 20:13
SOCAR’s STAR refinery tests numerous types of crude oil Economy 1 December 19:45
Azerbaijan considering sending medical workers of Baku clinics to district hospitals Society 1 December 18:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 1 December 18:57
Azerbaijan confirms 1,795 more COVID-19 cases, 1,967 recoveries Society 1 December 18:44
Azerbaijani National Depository Center opens tender to buy new generation security system Tenders 1 December 18:25
All news