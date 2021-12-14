Meeting held between President Ilham Aliyev and President of EC in Brussels (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
A meeting has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who is on a working visit to Brussels, and President of the European Council Charles Michel.
President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.
They then posed for photographs.
