Azerbaijani parliament approves changes to agreements with Japan, KfW

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament approved the changes to the agreements with Japan and KfW, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

The bill “On approval of changes to the Loan Agreement No. AZB-P4 signed on May 29, 2009 within the project entitled "Water supply and sewerage in small towns" between the Azerbaijani government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency” was discussed at the plenary session on Dec. 20.

The bill "On approval of changes to the Financing Agreement for the project "Establishment of the Samur-Yalama National Park" within the Ecoregional Conservation Plan for the South Caucasus between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance and KfW" was also discussed.

Following the discussions, both documents were put to a vote and adopted.