Azerbaijan implements projects in liberated lands that amazed the whole world – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:48)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The projects that amazed the whole world have been implemented on Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation over the past year, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha district), included in the Karabakh economic region, said at an event entitled "President: Continue to win, believe in victory", Trend reports on Dec. 24.

“Nobody expected that Azerbaijan would implement such large-scale projects in a short period of time,” Huseynov added.

Huseynov stressed that today projects related to highways, communications, internet, cable TV are being implemented in Karabakh region.

“We are trying to speed up the return of our people to the liberated lands,” he said. “Mine-clearing operations are being carried out in the territories adjacent to the former contact line, such as Aghdam and Tartar.”

“Reconstruction work is underway in Karabakh region,” Huseynov said.