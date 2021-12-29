Azerbaijan’s troops ready to defend liberated territories - Defense Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29
Trend:
Azerbaijan's troops are in state of readiness to defend the country's territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation, if necessary, deputy chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press conference, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs order on lump-sum financial assistance to low-income families
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on providing one-time financial assistance to private nationwide TV, radio broadcasters
President Ilham Aliyev views apartments for martyrs' families and servicemen in Hovsan and Yasamal residential complexes (PHOTO)
Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Wine Producers & Exporters Association talks positive dynamics over past five years
IsDBI and IFE Lab Announce Award Winners for Best Application of Agent-based Simulation in Islamic Finance (PHOTO)
VP of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of largest, cutting-edge Veterinary Clinic in South Caucasus (PHOTO)