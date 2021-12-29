Azerbaijan adapts training program of Higher Military Academy to programs of Turkish military schools - MoD

Politics 29 December 2021 18:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan adapts training program of Higher Military Academy to programs of Turkish military schools - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

The training program of the Azerbaijan Higher Military Academy has been adapted to the programs of the Turkish military schools, Deputy Chief of the Press-Service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a press-conference on Dec. 29, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Preservation, development of good-neighborly relations - priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy - MFA
Preservation, development of good-neighborly relations - priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy - MFA
Azerbaijan improves organizational and staff structure of army
Azerbaijan improves organizational and staff structure of army
Azerbaijan hands over 5 Armenian servicemen to Armenia through Hungary’s mediation (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan hands over 5 Armenian servicemen to Armenia through Hungary’s mediation (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Exports via customs of Iran’s South Khorasan Province decrease Business 19:24
Azerbaijan’s MoD talks share of servicemen vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 19:16
Georgia shares data on oil product imports Georgia 19:14
Preservation, development of good-neighborly relations - priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy - MFA Politics 19:13
Georgia’s natural gas production almost doubles Georgia 19:09
Azerbaijan's Compulsory Health Insurance Agency to engage software services via tender Society 19:09
Number of passenger planes received by Iran’s Shiraz International Airport surges Transport 19:08
Azerbaijan improves organizational and staff structure of army Politics 19:07
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 19:06
Azerbaijan always pays special attention to material and technical support of army - MoD Politics 18:42
Azerbaijan to increase excise tax on cigarettes Economy 18:42
Azerbaijan adapts training program of Higher Military Academy to programs of Turkish military schools - MoD Politics 18:42
Azerbaijan to assign War Veteran’ title to participants of second Karabakh war Politics 18:41
Azerbaijan's MoD talks new commissioned military infrastructure Politics 18:40
Deputy Minister of Defense visits units of Azerbaijan Air Force (PHOTO) Politics 18:38
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 18:36
Bakcell invested 226 million AZN in the country over the last three years ICT 18:01
Azerbaijan hands over 5 Armenian servicemen to Armenia through Hungary’s mediation Politics 18:00
Azerbaijan continues construction of Gubadly-Eyvazli highway (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 17:54
Azerbaijan cleared over 13,000-hectare-area of mines, unexploded ordnance in liberated lands in 2021 - MoD Politics 17:53
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs order on lump-sum financial assistance to low-income families Politics 17:49
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on providing one-time financial assistance to private nationwide TV, radio broadcasters Politics 17:49
AZAL announces up to 50% discount on tickets! Society 17:48
Azerbaijani FM meets with Turkish Ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 17:48
UAE daily COVID-19 cases climb above 2,000 Arab World 17:43
Armenia begins preparation for construction of Zangazur corridor section Armenia 17:39
Turkey's ASELSAN strives to reduce Azerbaijan's import dependence in defense industry – CEO Politics 17:38
Azerbaijan’s troops ready to defend liberated territories - Defense Ministry Politics 17:31
Azerbaijan awards servicemen who participated in operations in Lachin, Kalbajar districts Politics 17:30
Russia's MFA talks creation of commission on delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border Politics 17:29
Georgia’s electricity imports from Azerbaijan down Georgia 17:25
SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz mull opportunities for joint projects in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 17:20
Iran’s exports via customs of Isfahan Province soar Business 17:04
Israel's Oramed gets Vietnam pre-order for 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses Israel 17:02
U.S. coronavirus cases hit record high US 17:00
Activities in Iran’s Khorramshahr port down Transport 17:00
Azerbaijan increases persimmons export in 11M2021 Economy 16:58
Azerbaijan decreases wheat imports for 11M2021 Economy 16:57
Turkey eyes supplying TURKOVAC coronavirus vaccine to Azerbaijan Society 16:56
Azerbaijan transferred person of Armenian origin back to Armenia Politics 16:44
Azerbaijan to supply more medical oxygen to Russian Stavropol region Economy 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 530 more COVID-19 cases, 1,209 recoveries Society 16:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:40
Mary region of Turkmenistan launches dyes production Business 16:39
Azerbaijani ministry shares results of monitoring in Eastern Zangazur, Karabakh regions for 2021 Society 16:39
Azerbaijan raises minimum labor pension Politics 16:32
President Ilham Aliyev views apartments for martyr families and servicemen commissioned at MIDA' s Hovsan and Yasamal residential complexes (PHOTO) Politics 16:31
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika launches use of Portmanat electronic wallet system Finance 16:31
Russia sees 21,119 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 22 Russia 16:26
Uzbek Central Bank notes growth in volume of loans issued to individuals Uzbekistan 16:20
Azerbaijan talks oil exports to China over 11M2021 Oil&Gas 16:10
Uzbekistan reveals volume of loans issued by private banks in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 16:09
Azerbaijan's PPEAA talks about plans for 2022 Economy 16:08
Azerbaijan shares data on oil exports to Indonesia for 11M2021 Oil&Gas 16:07
Kazakhstan unveils forecast for 2021 manufacturing industry export value Kazakhstan 15:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 29 Society 15:46
Uzbekistan shares data on loan portfolio of its banks in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 15:41
Saudi Arabia may set deep crude price cuts for Asia in February Arab World 15:36
Kazakhstan boosts cargo transport via internal waters Transport 15:29
Overview of Georgia’s agriculture sector in 2021 Georgia 15:20
Perspective oil & gas structures in Azerbaijan: 2021 review Oil&Gas 15:07
Azerbaijan's PPEAA expands export geography Economy 15:04
Azerbaijan’s Guarantee Fund reveals amount of issued mortgage loans Economy 15:04
Kazakhstan increases transport of passengers via internal waters Transport 15:02
Azerbaijan’s local e-commerce platforms offer goods that are not in stock - State Service Business 14:52
Status of Turkmenistan oil and gas projects for 2021 Oil&Gas 14:51
Iran’s PMO sees increase in load/unload operations in country’s ports Transport 14:33
Azerbaijan records rise in local life insurance market for 11M2021 Finance 14:33
Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave Europe 14:31
Azerbaijan to build new reservoirs in liberated territories - deputy minister Economy 14:19
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 imports of tea increases Economy 13:41
Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting opens tender to purchase office supplies Tenders 13:40
Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting company opens tender to buy electrical goods Tenders 13:38
Port of Baku, ports of Central Asian countries integrate their information systems Transport 13:36
Turkey's ASELSAN developing new projects Azerbaijan's military industry Politics 13:35
Status of oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan as of 2021 Oil&Gas 13:34
Iran’s industrial sector expanding as country opens new enterprises Business 13:30
Iran reveals data on production of several mining products Business 13:11
Azerbaijan opens another trading house in China Business 13:08
Iran provides loans to selected manufacturing enterprises Business 13:03
Iran shares data on cargo movements in Imam Khomeini port Transport 13:01
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Plants to buy flame equipment via tender Business 12:57
Azerbaijan approves amendments for bookmaker activity to Tax Code Economy 12:50
Azerbaijan to develop shipbuilding projects with Russian Astrakhan region Economy 12:50
Kazakhstan reports decrease in money transfers abroad Finance 12:48
Azerbaijan unveils number of people repatriated from Iraq and Syria in 2021 Politics 12:40
Azerbaijan signs 27 international treaties from early 2021 - MFA Politics 12:40
Next Children’s Paralympic Games held in Azerbaijan Economy 12:37
Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Wine Producers & Exporters Association talks positive dynamics over past five years Economy 12:35
Azerbaijan boosts export of plastics for 11M2021 Economy 12:34
Car price rally expected to slow down in 2022 — Russian Minister Russia 12:31
Kazakhstan reports increase in pension savings Finance 12:29
Azerbaijan’s MFA continued proving Armenia’s crimes legally on int’l arena in 2021 Politics 12:24
Azerbaijan to date assisted almost 80 countries – MFA Politics 12:21
Kazakhstani banks increase lending value Finance 12:19
Russia’s Gazprombank predicts Azerbaijan's GDP for 2022 Economy 12:14
Placed deposits value up in Kazakhstan ICT 12:06
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia to buy filters via tender Tenders 11:35
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport up Transport 11:35
Record foodgrains production likely in 2022 in India Other News 11:31
All news