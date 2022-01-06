Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in int’l military exercises (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

The Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in the international military exercises, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work aimed at improving the professionalism of the personnel is underway in the Azerbaijani army.

Azerbaijani servicemen are planning to participate in more than 30 international exercises and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

“Eternity-2022”, “EFES-2022”, “Unbreakable Brotherhood-2022”, “Winter Exercises-2022”, “International Army Games-2022” and other international exercises and competitions will have a positive impact on expanding knowledge and improving skills of Azerbaijani servicemen involved in these exercises as a result of mutual exchange of experience.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani servicemen are planning to participate in various international workshops and conferences in 2022.