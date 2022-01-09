Azerbaijani Defense Minister expresses condolences to Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9
Trend:
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff General Yashar Guler in connection with the deaths of three Turkish servicemen, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
