Azerbaijani FM discusses co-op issues with Saudi Arabian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the country, Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair on January 12, 2022, the ministry told Trend.

The officials exchanged views on topical issues of the cooperation agenda between the two countries.

Bayramov noted the high level of political ties between the two friendly states, reminding his meeting with Foreign Minister, Prince of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during his official visit to the country in 2021, as well as contacts with the Saudi counterpart during international events.

According to the Azerbaijani minister, the recent meeting of the joint commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia in the capital Riyadh contributed to the expansion of ties.

Besides, Bayramov said that he would be glad to meet with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador spoke about the development of relations between the two countries and the recent bilateral meetings, stressing the positive impact of mutual visits on the development of relations.

The parties also discussed cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.