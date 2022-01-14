Azerbaijan-Turkey ties raised to level of alliance thanks to Shusha Declaration - Turkish MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The will that shaped the relations between Baku and Ankara, which reached the level of alliance after the signing of the Shusha Declaration, will be preserved, Trend reports with reference to the statement made by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Baku and Ankara.

“The 30th anniversary since the restoration of diplomatic relations with fraternal Azerbaijan was celebrated today,” the statement said. “Azerbaijan resolutely expressed its will to become a full member of the international community on October 29, 1991, when Turkey celebrated the 68th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic.”

According to the statement, Turkey immediately officially recognized the independence of Azerbaijan, after which the protocol on the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries was signed.

“Turkey was the first country which restored the diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan after it declared independence,” the statement said. “Turkey has supported friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan over the past 30 years and once again demonstrated its support by expressing joy after the liberation of the occupied lands by the Azerbaijani army during the 44-day second Karabakh war.”

“The will that shaped our relations and raised them to the level of an alliance after signing of the Shusha Declaration on June 15, 2021, will be preserved,” the statement said.

“This approach corresponds to the words of founder of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk "Azerbaijan's joy is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow" and "One nation, two states" motto voiced by Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev,” the statement said.

According to the statement, today Turkey and Azerbaijan have become much stronger than they were 30 years ago.

“The brotherhood and close cooperation of the two countries have become a guarantee of peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

“By celebrating the 30th anniversary of the restoration of our diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, we look to the future with confidence and reaffirm our will to work together for the sake of common prosperity and development,” the statement said.