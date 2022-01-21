Azerbaijan's parliament discusses lifting of visa regime with Serbia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Cancellation of visa regime between Azerbaijan and Serbia was discussed at a meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament’s committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary relations on Jan. 21, Trend reports referring to the parliament.
The cancellation issue has been reflected in the bill ‘On approval of agreement on the mutual cancellation of visa requirements for holders of foreign passports between Azerbaijani and Serbian governments’.
Following the discussions, the bill was recommended for consideration at the plenary session.
