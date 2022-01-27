Vietnam, Azerbaijan agree to enhance defense ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Vietnam and Azerbaijan agreed to boost cooperation in increasing the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels and training, so as to strengthen bilateral defense ties in line with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing Vietnamese media.

The topic of cooperation was discussed during the meeting between Vietnam's Deputy Minister of National Defence Hoang Xuan Chien with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov.

Affirming that Vietnam and Azerbaijan have a time-honored friendship, Chien stressed that the Vietnamese people always keep in mind the valuable material and spiritual support of Azerbaijan and its people in the past struggle for national independence and reunification and the cause of national building and safeguarding at present.

He also took this occasion to thank Azerbaijan for backing Vietnam in its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure.

Imanov said he agreed with the host's comments on relations between the two countries, including the defense ties.