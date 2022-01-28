Military reforms, increasing of combat capability of troops to be priority in 2022 – Azerbaijan MoD(UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Military reforms and increasing of the combat capability of troops in Azerbaijan will be a priority in 2022 as well, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at a meeting of the collegium of the ministry, Trend reports.

While analyzing the measures taken over the past year, the Minister assessed the activity of the troops, informed about the issues of combat readiness, the defense system and its comprehensive support, as well as strict control over the operational situation at the state border.

Moreover, Hasanov gave the corresponding instructions to the command staff on the measures to be carried out in 2022 and on the upcoming tasks.

In conclusion, the draft resolution of the meeting of the collegium of the defense ministry was discussed and adopted.