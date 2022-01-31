Azerbaijani defense minister to visit Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov will pay a working visit to Turkey at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on February 1, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, during the visit, the parties will discuss regional security, the development of relations between the armies of the two fraternal countries, as well as cooperation in the military-technical sphere, military education, military medicine and other issues of mutual interest.

The visit will last until February 2.