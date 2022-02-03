Many opportunities available for foreign investors in Karabakh - AZPROMO (UPDATE)

Details added (first version was published at 10:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Mariana Akhmedova – Trend:

There are many opportunities for foreign investors in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Yusif Abdullayev, head of the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said at the Azerbaijani-Hungarian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Abdullayev, equal conditions have been created in the country for foreign and local investors.

He noted that there are many opportunities for investors in the Karabakh economic region.

"Entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan and Hungary play a significant role in the development of economic relations between the two countries," the head of AZPROMO said.