Foreign Affairs Committee of Turkish parliament approves Shusha Declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey approved the Shusha Declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey at the meeting on Feb. 3, Trend reports.

The session was chaired by MP from Istanbul of the ruling Justice and Development Party Akif Cagatay Kilic, and was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Yavuz Selim Kiran.

Kiran speaking at the meeting of the committee, stressed the strategic importance of the Caucasus, noting that the events in this region are closely related to the interests of Turkey and Azerbaijan.