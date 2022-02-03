Hungary pays special attention to mine clearance in Azerbaijani liberated lands – minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The mine clearance is one of the biggest problems in the process of restoring the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Baku, Trend reports.
“The Hungarian side pays special attention to this issue,” Bayramov added. “The Hungarian side made contribution to the mine clearance in the liberated Azerbaijani territories a year ago.”
