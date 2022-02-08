Azerbaijan establishes Audiovisual Council and abolishes National Television and Radio Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

The Audiovisual Council is being created in Azerbaijan and the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan is being abolished according to the Presidential Decree implementing the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media" dated December 30, 2021 and regulating a range of issues arising from it, Trend reports.

According to the order, the Council is the legal successor of the NTRC, so the obligations and property of the second one are transferred to the Audiovisual Council. The members of the National Television and Radio Council, term of office of which has not expired, continue their activities until the expiration of the period, and the apparatus of the NTRC will continue to function until the structure of the Council and the limit of its employees number are approved.