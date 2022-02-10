Elnur Aliyev appointed First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version was released at 15:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on appointment of Elnur Aliyev to the post of First Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The order comes into force from the date of signing.

According to another Presidential order, Elnur Aliyev was relieved of the post of Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan.