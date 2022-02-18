Assistant of Azerbaijani President meets with foreign travelers visiting liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with foreign bloggers and travelers who visited Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Very pleased to meet with Nomadmania travelers and bloggers group who visited the all liberated territories within 3 days long intense schedule. We talked about post-conflict developments in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan's agenda of peace and prospects of normalization with Armenia," Hajiyev stated.